iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 49.5% in June

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 912.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

SUSL opened at $75.75 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

