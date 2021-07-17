iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10.

