iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.