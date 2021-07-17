iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Down 54.8% in June

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 48,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

