iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 920,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $95,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $806,142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,099,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 696,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,980,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,074,000 after buying an additional 52,539 shares during the period.

IJJ stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

