iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 19th (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of IHI opened at $365.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.11. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $280.43 and a twelve month high of $371.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

