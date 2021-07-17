ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU alerts:

Shares of ITOCHU stock opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $66.84.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.