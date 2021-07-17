J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,605 shares of company stock worth $8,017,148. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

