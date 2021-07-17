J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,101.96 ($14.40). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.88), with a volume of 341,606 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,941.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.