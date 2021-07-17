James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $550.00

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 532 ($6.95), with a volume of 36963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.06).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 511.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

James Halstead Company Profile (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

