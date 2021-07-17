James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey Sells 200,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.54, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.98. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Square by 662.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,434,000 after acquiring an additional 201,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.