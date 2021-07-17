Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 164,174 iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 296.4% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 11,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,982,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN opened at $47.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

