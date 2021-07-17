Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 311.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,684 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $47,157,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

