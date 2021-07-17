Jane Street Group LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 347.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLTL. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,321,000. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.68. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $105.84.

