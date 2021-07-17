Jane Street Group LLC Invests $5.60 Million in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.70% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

Shares of ESPO opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.02. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.