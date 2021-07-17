Jane Street Group LLC Sells 27,938 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $67,395,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 783,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $35,358,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $61.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

