Jane Street Group LLC Takes $6.21 Million Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 621,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NASDAQ ANZUU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

