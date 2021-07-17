Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,209,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

