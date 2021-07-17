Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $55.38 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $55,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Dover by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.40. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $101.54 and a 1-year high of $156.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

