Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $60.39 Million Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $60,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.25. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

