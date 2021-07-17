Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $64.64 Million Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 478,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $64,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $114.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.