Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $67.51 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Hologic worth $67,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,253,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,845,000 after purchasing an additional 211,885 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 153,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

