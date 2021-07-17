Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,123 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.21% of AMETEK worth $63,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,909. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $136.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

