Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,925 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,421.40 ($18.57) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a market capitalization of £71.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,391.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $869,140.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

