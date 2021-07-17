Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

BXP opened at $116.14 on Friday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

