Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ube Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ube Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ube Industries had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBEOY opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ube Industries has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

