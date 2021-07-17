Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

LB opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09. L Brands has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $77.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

