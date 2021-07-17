Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 30,433 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 30,433 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,814,167.89.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $173.76 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

