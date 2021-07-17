Jeffrey Dossett Sells 1,500 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $78,840.00.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,990 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $147,975.10.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $41.76 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

