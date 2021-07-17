Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Up 74.8% in June

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,218.7 days.

DRTGF has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRTGF remained flat at $$17.85 on Friday. Jet2 has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

