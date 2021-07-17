JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Director Buys $238,200.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Director Hanif Dahya bought 20,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,321,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,163. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 65,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 297,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

