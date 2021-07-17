Jonathan Oringer Sells 310 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75.

SSTK traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.66. 308,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,627. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after buying an additional 222,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 171,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 914.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 159,667 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

