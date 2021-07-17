Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $16.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

