JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €136.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €126.73 ($149.09).

EPA:SAF opened at €113.54 ($133.58) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €121.49. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

