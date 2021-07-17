JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,516 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 681.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $184.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.58.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

