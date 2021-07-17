JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 72,316 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of HEXO worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at $135,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

HEXO opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98. HEXO Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $667.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

