JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,155 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFST opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.48 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. Research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

