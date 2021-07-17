JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$50.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.83.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE PAAS opened at C$34.21 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$34.09 and a one year high of C$53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.67. The stock has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.