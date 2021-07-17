JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,368 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,673 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 74,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,395 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.3% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 168,277 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,775 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,152 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $409.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

