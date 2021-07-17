JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 190,004 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $66.25 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

