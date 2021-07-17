JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of OneWater Marine worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 7,416.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $635.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,262 shares of company stock worth $10,630,441. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

