JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,589.92 target price on shares of Partners Group and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,589.92.

Partners Group stock opened at $1,589.80 on Friday. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $899.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,590.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,526.67.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

