JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,147 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $7.60 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $645.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

