Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,834. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,641 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

