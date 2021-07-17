K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.81.

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total value of C$607,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,598,052. Also, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,311,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,832,957.50.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

