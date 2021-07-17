Kaiser Aluminum Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $114.40 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.36.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,238 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

