KARMA Price Up 206.4% This Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 206.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $49.52 million and $256.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006215 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00093195 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

