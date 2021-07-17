Kayak Investment Partners LLC Has $35.16 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 128.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the quarter. Universal Display comprises about 4.5% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kayak Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Universal Display worth $35,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total transaction of $1,984,500.00. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $4.45 on Friday, hitting $204.49. The stock had a trading volume of 152,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.71. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

