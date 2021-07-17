Kayak Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 2.2% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist lowered their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.84.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $12.64 on Friday, reaching $530.31. 3,442,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

