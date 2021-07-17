Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $31,770.00.

Keith R. Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $27,950.00.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 134,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth $2,833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth $1,737,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

