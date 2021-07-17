Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 841 ($10.99). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 819 ($10.70), with a volume of 30,797 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on KLR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £592.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 817.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

